Balochistan Cabinet Approves 'Balochistan Access To Information Amendment Act 2018'

Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:37 PM





ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The Balochistan cabinet Wednesday approved 'Balochistan Access to Information Amendment Act 2018' under the Sustainable Development Goals.

The cabinet approved the 'Balochistan Access to Information Amendment Act 2018' in a meeting presided over by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, a press release said.

After new amendments in the act, it will become more comprehensive and effective by replacing the previous Access to Information Act 2005.

The Act will be presented before the provincial Assembly for final approval.

Under the Act, Chief Information Commissioner and Commissioners will be appointed to hear public complaints regarding access to information.

