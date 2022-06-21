UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Cabinet Approves Budget For 2022-23

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Balochistan cabinet approves budget for 2022-23

Balochistan Cabinet approved the budget for the fiscal 2022-23 during a meeting held here at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Balochistan Cabinet approved the budget for the fiscal 2022-23 during a meeting held here at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizinjo chaired the meeting while Balochistan Finance Minister Abdur-Rehman Khaitran briefed the members of the cabinet about the salient features of the budget 2022-23.

The cabinet after thorough deliberation accorded approval to the budget for presenting the same in the Assembly session called for June 21.

