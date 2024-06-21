Balochistan Cabinet Approves Budget Proposal For Financial Year 2024-25
Published June 21, 2024
The Balochistan Cabinet on Friday approved the budget proposal for the next financial year 2024-25 in a pre-budget Cabinet meeting at CM House
The Balochistan cabinet has put the health and education sector on priority in the budget for the next financial year 2024-25.
A finance department official briefed the provincial cabinet that the agriculture, livestock, mineral and mines development projects have been included in the upcoming budget.
The cabinet has also approved new pension contribution scheme and proposed the implementation of the new pension scheme from the financial year 2024-25.
The cabinet was briefed that around 3000 new job opportunities would be included in the budget.
For the first time in the history of Balochistan, 70 percent of the approved development projects have been made part of the budget proposal.
The cabinet has agreed that 100 percent approved development projects would be included in the budget for the next financial year.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the work on the development projects of the new financial year would be started from the first month.
He added that all provincial ministers and assembly members will personally monitor the development projects in their respective departments and Constituencies.
Sarfraz Bugti said that no more funds would be released to the departments showing slowness in implementing projects in order to encourage the authorities concerns to complete the approved development projects on time.
