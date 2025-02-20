Balochistan Cabinet approves key policies, aims to improve development and governance

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Balochistan Cabinet has given nod to several important initiatives aimed at improving the region's development and governance.

In the cabinet meeting, held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has approved key policies to meet the expectations of public and ensure facilities to the masses.

The cabinet has taken key decisions to improve governance, infrastructure, and public welfare in the region.

The cabinet approved the Digital Land Settlement project, which aims to computerize all land records for greater transparency and ease of access.

In a move to support farmers, the cabinet agreed to offer tax relief on agricultural produce from the Kachhi Canal, aimed to ease the financial burden on farmers and boost the agricultural production.

The cabinet also approved the Balochistan Water Resources Management Bill, which aims to ensure the efficient and sustainable use of water resources.

Furthermore, the government is set to implement a law facilitating the transition of agricultural tube wells to solar energy, which will reduce power costs and improve efficiency.

In addition, the cabinet endorsed a new policy for fisheries and aquaculture, designed to modernize the sector and support sustainable practices.

It also approved the Balochistan Disposal of Motor Vehicles Rules 2025 to ensure more transparency in the registration and sale of vehicles.

To support educational development, the cabinet decided to release an additional grant for the restoration of the Cadet College Jaffarabad, which was affected by flood in 2022.

The establishment of a new laboratory for the Balochistan Food Authority was also approved to enhance food safety efforts across the province.

Efforts to better utilize the existing infrastructures for educational development to provide modern facilities to the students, were also discussed.

A new committee was formed to oversee the sale of wheat procured by the Department of Food in the open market, ensuring fair pricing and transparency in the process.

The cabinet also approved amendments to the Right to Information Act to improve the public's access to information, seeking from the government department.

For enhanced security, two new police stations will be established in Jafarabad, and the appointment of a judge for the Anti-Terrorism Court in Khuzdar was approved.

Additionally, the cabinet allocated Rs 65 million to the Public Health Engineering Department to improve the service delivery in the province.

The cabinet also declared the Tehsil Dera Bugti as A area.

Addressing the cabinet members, Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti emphasized the importance of fulfilling the public’s expectations, noting that all cabinet members should work diligently to address the challenges facing in the province.

He urged the cabinet to regularly review the performance of their departments and take necessary steps to improve outcomes. “We must work with sincerity for the brighter future of our next generations,” he concluded.