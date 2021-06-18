UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Cabinet Approves Provincial Budget For FY 2021-22

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 07:14 PM

Balochistan cabinet approves provincial budget for FY 2021-22

The Balochistan cabinet Friday approved the provincial development, non-development budget for fiscal year 2021-22 in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Balochistan cabinet Friday approved the provincial development, non-development budget for fiscal year 2021-22 in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Hafiz Abdul Basit briefed the meeting about the proposed Annual Development Program.

Finance Secretary Pasand Khan Buledi gave detailed briefing to the cabinet about budget estimate, revenue and expenditure and financial discipline.

The cabinet meeting also appreciated the departments concerned for preparation of a balanced budget under the vision of the chief minister and congratulated the performances of P&D and Finance Department regarding the budget.

The chief minister said the preparation of the budget was made through consultation of all colleagues and a people-friendly budget is being passed in the Balochistan Assembly.

He said that financial discipline would be ensured in the next financial year as well saying that the first priority is to increase revenue for betterment of the province.

