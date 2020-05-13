Balochistan cabinet approves recruiting 58 Naib Tehsildar

The Balochistan Cabinet has approved the recruitment of 58 Naib Tehsildar through Public Service Commission to ensure merit and transparency in recruitment process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ):The Balochistan Cabinet has approved the recruitment of 58 Naib Tehsildar through Public Service Commission to ensure merit and transparency in recruitment process.

The provincial cabinet chaired by Jam Kemal also approved the establishment of a GIS based computerized system as a pilot project to deal with the tax related matters of civic property in Quetta.

The move was aimed at expanding the property tax net.

The project will be implemented through Balochistan University Information Technology and Management Sciences, a move aimed at expanding the property tax net.

Cabinet has also approved amendment of power supply project to rural health centers and educational institutions under Roshan Balochistan programme.

The program will be applicable to remote areas connected to the National grid.

The cabinet has approved launching the Telemedicine Project in the primary health centers in four districts and all Basic Healthcare Units.

Cabinet also approved setting up of Internal Audit Unit and Internal Audit Charter under the finance Department for the departmental audit.

The cabinet has also gives the approval of signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Science and Information technology to take up the e-filing of the project.

The Cabinet has briefed by the Food Department on the ongoing progress on procurement of wheat.

The meeting was informed that the wheat warehouse sedated and the wheat will be transferred to the warehouses immediately after purchase.