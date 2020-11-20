Balochistan Cabinet approves recruitment of 2000 to 3000 doctors: Bushra

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Urban Planning Development Minister Bushra Rind on Thursday said the provincial cabinet has given approval for recruitment of 2000 to 3000 doctors in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Urban Planning Development Minister Bushra Rind on Thursday said the provincial cabinet has given approval for recruitment of 2000 to 3000 doctors in the province.

Addressing a press conference, she said the doctors would be appointed on contract basis of 3 years in order to provide health facilities to the citizens in remote areas of Balochistan.

The people were facing difficulties in the province including Quetta city due to load shedding of power and low pressure of gas in the winter season, she said and added that Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan would contact the authorities concerned of the Federal departments to address the gas related problems in the province despite letters had been written by the provincial government in this regard.