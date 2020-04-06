UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Cabinet Approves Rs1484 Mln Tax Exemptions

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 11:50 PM

Balochistan cabinet approves Rs1484 mln tax exemptions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan cabinet has approved Rs1484 million tax exemption levied by the provincial government during the current financial year (2019-20) due to coronavirus pandemic.

The provincial cabinet had exempted sales tax on services in the construction, transport and hotel sectors by June 30, 2020, a provincial government official told APP.

The cabinet has given the approval for suspension of Balochistan Infrastructure Development System.

and Balochistan Electricity Duty to give relief to the masses.

Balochistan has also given tax exemption on motor vehicles during the remaining financial year to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on business activities.

The Cabinet also approved the ongoing funding and expenditures to enhance the coronavirus prevention and treatment facilities in the province.

