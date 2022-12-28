Balochistan cabinet approves rules and regulations of Access to Information Act

The Balochistan cabinet on Wednesday approved the rules and regulations of Access to Information Act during a meeting held at CM Secretariat chaired by the Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The Balochistan cabinet on Wednesday approved the rules and regulations of Access to Information Act during a meeting held at CM Secretariat chaired by the Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo.

The provincial cabinet during the course of the meeting accorded approval to a number of projects, bills and rules of various departments.

The cabinet agreed to the issuance of the letter of intent for the housing project under the Public Private Partnership managed by the Department of Urban Planning and Development while it also approved bulldozer hours for restoration of flood affected land in Gwadar district.

The provincial cabinet consented to the agenda presented by the Department of Secondary education regarding the future role of the National Commission for Human Development and Basic Education Community Services while it also approved the policy framework for Laptop Scheme 2022-23.

Handout issued by the DGPR further noted that the provincial cabinet consented to the Balochistan Public Private Partnership Rules 2022.

Likewise, the provincial cabinet approved the increase in the estimated cost of the Polkariz District Ziarat Repair Project The provincial cabinet also approved the proposal to amend Balochistan Human Rights Policy 2022 and Balochistan Drugs and Therapeutics Goods Rules 2021.

The draft Bill on the Use of Plastic Shopping and Flat Bags Act, 2022 also got approved while cabinet also agreed to the wheat procurement plan and policy presented by the food department.

The cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister Balochistan approved the budget of PDMA Balochistan for the financial year 2022-23. Moreover, it also agreed to regularization of contract employees of Gwadar Industrial Estate Development Authority.