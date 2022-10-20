UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Cabinet Approves Various Bills, Projects, Plans

Published October 20, 2022

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Balochistan Cabinet on Thursday approved the draft of Balochistan Technical education and Vocational Training Authority Bill, 2022.

The provincial cabinet, in its meeting held here under the chair of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, also approved the establishment of Balochistan Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) The board of directors of BMTA would also be formed under the said act.

The provincial cabinet also approved the release of Rs 2.20 billion for the provision of wheat seeds on subsidize rate to the farmers of the flood-affected areas.

The government ratified the establishment of Balochistan Traffic Engineering Bureau and the formation of a special protection unit for the security of foreign nationals and projects.

Moreover, the provincial cabinet approved the master planning of Provincial Sandeman Hospital, Quetta. It also approved the amendment in Table 3 of Rule 215 of the Balochistan Prisoners Rules, 1975.

Besides, the meeting also gave approval for a plan to strengthen and expand the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD). Additional Chief Secretary Home and IG Police had briefed the cabinet on performance of CTD.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directed CTD to take actions against terrorists within the framework of Constitution and law.

He appreciated the police action against the drugs dealers, and called for similar actions against grabbers and land mafia.

