Balochistan Cabinet approves various legislations

(@FahadShabbir)

Balochistan Cabinet Monday approved various legislations on important issues of the province aimed improvement in the system

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan Cabinet Monday approved various legislations on important issues of the province aimed improvement in the system.

The Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan presided the meeting which was attended by ministers, advisers, chief secretary and secretaries of various departments.

The cabinet has given the approval to Balochistan Education Sector Plan 2020-25, the five years education sector plan would be formed for the uplift of the education sector.

The up-gradation of Chaman and Taftan border terminal has also approved in the recent cabinet meeting to boost the economic activities in the areas.

The cabinet has also approved the implantation of Balochistan food Authority Act 2014, besides amendments in Balochistan travel Agency Roles 2017.

The provincial government has granted the approval of Balochistan Arms Bill 2020, Quran Majid printing and recording amendment Bill 2020.