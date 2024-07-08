Balochistan Cabinet Banns New Recruitment In Universities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 07:14 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Balochistan cabinet has banned new recruitment in the universities of the province and set up a special committee to review the Public Sector Universities Act (PSUA) and compare it with other provinces on Monday.
The provincial cabinet approved the settlement of government-owned land in Balochistan under the Green Corporate Partnership project,
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti chaired the fourth provincial cabinet meeting here.
In the meeting, important decisions were taken on the agenda points of various departments and the mandatory departmental affairs approved by the Cabinet agreed to set up a special committee to review the Balochistan Universities Act.
Provincial Ministers including Mir Zahoor Buledi, Mir Shoaib Noshirwani, Bakht Khan Kakar, Secretary Higher education would be included in the committee.
This committee will formulate recommendations in 7 days in the light of which further steps will be taken, said in the cabinet meeting.
While addressing the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the provincial government was working diligently to establish good governance and improve the service delivery system in Balochistan and reforms were being brought for the betterment of various departments.
He said that determining the right direction was more important than time, we have to choose the right path and follow it and to formulate a sustainable strategy whose fruits would reach the future generations.
The CM expressed regret over the fact that the universities did not have money for salaries, but they were recruiting and constructing new buildings, if we look at the quality of the resources provided, things were hopelessly bad.
Bugti said that he has never refused to provide resources to universities, but it was important to establish an effective system of checks and balances.
