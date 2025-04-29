Balochistan cabinet condemns Indian aggression, expresses sorrow on Nushki tragedy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti chaired cabinet meeting and strongly condemned the baseless allegations leveled against Pakistan after the Pahalgam incident and expressed regret that despite Pakistan’s offer of a transparent investigation, India instigated the provocation which is a serious threat to regional peace.

An important meeting of the provincial cabinet was held on Tuesday at the Chief Minister Secretariat, Quetta.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti made it clear on this occasion that the people of Pakistan stand by their armed forces and if the enemy tries to impose war, the entire nation would stand in solidarity to defend the motherland.

He said that the people of Balochistan have always been at the forefront of patriotism and stand firmly with their army and state institutions. Expressing deep sorrow and grief over the Nushki tragedy, heartfelt sympathy was expressed to the affected families.

The Chief Minister informed the cabinet that rescue and relief operations were started immediately after the accident, in which the injured were immediately shifted to Quetta civil hospital by helicopters and ambulances.

The seriously injured were sent to Karachi by a special plane this morning.

The Chief Minister appreciated the timely and exemplary performance of the health department staff, doctors, paramedical staff, the Health Minister and the Health Secretary and said that the health department showed remarkable performance in this incident.

The cabinet expressed serious concern over the trend of smuggling in the province in the backdrop of this tragedy and said that smuggling of illegal petrol, diesel and other goods is a serious problem, immediate and effective measures have become indispensable to prevent it.

The meeting also ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident so that action could be taken against the responsible elements as per the law.

A number of important legal and Administrative matters were also approved, including the approval of the "The Balochistan Establishment of Special Court Overseas Pakistanis Property Act 2025" to protect the properties of overseas Pakistanis and resolve disputes.

In addition, the establishment of the "Center of Excellence on the Countering Violent Extremism" was also approved to prevent terrorism and serious crimes, comprehensively investigate and effectively deal with the issue of missing persons.

The cabinet approved the "Balochistan Civil Servants and Employees Benefit and Death Amendment Policy 2020" so that possible relief could be provided to government employees and their families.

Similarly, the cabinet accepted the "Balochistan Anti-Terrorism Amendment Bill 2025" to make the anti-terrorism laws more effective.

The meeting approved the "National Food Safety, Animal and Plant Health Regulatory Authority" and related matters, while ratifying the "Balochistan Labor Rules". Comprehensive regulations have been formulated to eliminate forced labor and protect home-based workers.

The cabinet permitted the "Persons with Disabilities Rules 2024" and paved the way for special measures for the disabled.

In the same vein, amendments were also approved in the "Excise and Taxation Department Motor Vehicles Rules 1969" so that the law would be improved according to the requirements of the present era.

The meeting approved a four-tier service structure for "Pharmacists and Drug Inspectors" for improvement in the health sector which will prove to be an important step towards professional development. Similarly, the "Balochistan Local Councils Street Rules 2025" and the development projects announced by the Chief Minister were also formally approved.

The cabinet also decided to advertise vacant posts from Grade 1 to 15 in government departments and make recruitment transparent and on merit so that employment opportunities could be increased in the province.

Environmental Protection "Balochistan Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships Bill 2025" was also approved,

In order to protect food security and protect reserves from damage, the cabinet directed the food department to sell the existing wheat stock in the open market before it spoils.

For this purpose, a "Bud Expectation Committee" was formed under the chairmanship of the food secretary, which will determine the price of wheat keeping in mind the market trends.

The cabinet clarified that the sale of wheat should be within the minimum price recommended by the food department, while it was also decided by majority opinion not to purchase new wheat this year.

Approval was given to release funds of Rs 140 million required under the "Quetta Safe City Project" for the establishment of law and order and the IT secretary was directed to complete the project by June 2025.

At the end of the meeting, the appointment of the chairman of the Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary education was also formally ratified.

Addressing the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the Balochistan government is working with full seriousness, honesty and determination for the development of the province, establishment of peace and public welfare.

He said that the cabinet decisions would form the foundation of a new, stable and prosperous Balochistan where justice, merit, transparency and rule of law would be paramount.