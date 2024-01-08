Balochistan cabinet continues age relaxation, extended deployment period of Frontier Corps by six months

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The Caretaker Balochistan Cabinet on Monday approved the summary to continue the relaxation given in the upper age limit for getting government jobs in the province which is up to 43 years.

Balochistan government has granted general relaxation in upper age to accommodate a maximum number of unemployed youth in the province.

In the fifth meeting of the caretaker provincial cabinet chaired by the chief minister of Balochistan, Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki cabinet has extended the deployment period of Frontier Corps by six months to maintain law and order situation in the province.

The Balochistan Cabinet approved the support price of 40 kg bag of wheat at Rs 4300 for the year 2024 to ensure better prices to farmers.

The Cabinet has also approved the pending policy of wheat supply to mills in 2023 and the fixation of wheat milling prices.

The decision of the provincial cabinet to declare the medical staff who died in the line of duty in the health department as martyrs.

The cabinet also approved the CTF allowance for CTD staff.