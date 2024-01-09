Open Menu

Balochistan Cabinet Decides To Build Cricket Academy For Youth In Quetta: Achakzai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2024 | 09:43 PM

Balochistan cabinet decides to build cricket academy for youth in Quetta: Achakzai

Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information, Jan Achakzai on Tuesday said that Balochistan cabinet has decided to build a cricket academy for youth in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information, Jan Achakzai on Tuesday said that Balochistan cabinet has decided to build a cricket academy for youth in Quetta.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference here.

Jan Achakzai said that youth of this province had made bright Names in sports field.

He said that the cricket academy will run under the supervision of a well-known cricketer Ahmed Shahzad who would share a road map with cricketers of provincial areas of Balochistan. He further stated that Ahmed Shahzad would play a role in hunting talented players from this region.

He said that young athletes would be encouraged by training and for this, the establishment of a cricket academy would provide opportunities to the young people to show their professional skills in the field of sports.

In reply to a question about the Afghan issue, he said that Afghan patients could come to Pakistan for medical treatment with valid documents. He, however, said that no illegal foreign person could enter this country without valid documents. To another question, he said that Pakistan is a democratic country and everyone has the right to protest peacefully.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Afghanistan Balochistan Protest Quetta Sports Road Young From Cabinet Share

Recent Stories

Development work of G-14 in final stage: DG

Development work of G-14 in final stage: DG

8 minutes ago
 Schools affiliated with Sindh University changes t ..

Schools affiliated with Sindh University changes timings amid cold wave

3 minutes ago
 All resources to be utilized for transparent elect ..

All resources to be utilized for transparent elections: DC

3 minutes ago
 Ex-PTI chairman, wife indicted in Toshakhana case

Ex-PTI chairman, wife indicted in Toshakhana case

6 minutes ago
 Transgender activists demand opening special shelt ..

Transgender activists demand opening special shelter home

3 minutes ago
 Death toll rises to two of Jan. 6 accident

Death toll rises to two of Jan. 6 accident

3 minutes ago
Global Health Security Summit to explore opportuni ..

Global Health Security Summit to explore opportunities for sharing expertise, kn ..

2 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: ATC extends interim bail of Asad U ..

May-9 violence: ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Feb 10

2 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting; reviews arrangements for desilt ..

DC chairs meeting; reviews arrangements for desilting of canals

3 minutes ago
 Minorities have constitutional protection for righ ..

Minorities have constitutional protection for rights including religious freedom ..

3 minutes ago
 BISP adopts transparent mechanism for identifying ..

BISP adopts transparent mechanism for identifying deserving individuals: BISP Of ..

3 minutes ago
 DC for ensuring sale of fertilizers at fixed price ..

DC for ensuring sale of fertilizers at fixed prices

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan