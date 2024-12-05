Balochistan cabinet decides to take up matter of renewal of Sui ML agreement with federal government

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Balochistan cabinet expressed concern over the lack of seriousness regarding the renewal of the Sui Mining Lease agreement with Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and decided to take up the matter with the Federal Government proceed with the favorable renewal of the Sui ML.

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting held at CM Secretariat, Spokesperson of Balochistan government Shahid Rind said that the lease agreement between Balochistan government and PPL has been expired since last 15 years as the PPL has generated around a billion of rupees but not paying the shares of the province.

The cabinet expressed its reservations on the non-payment of dues by the PPL and decided to use all means as per Constitution and law to recover the outstanding amount.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti reiterated his resolve in the provincial cabinet meeting that any issues faced with the federal government or federal institutions will be taken up politely but vigorously, he said.

Balochistan Chief Minister vowed that a special meeting of the Assembly and the Cabinet will be called and the matter will be taken up if there is no progress even after today's meeting.

Shahid Rind said that the Balochistan Cabinet has approved the amendment of Agricultural Production General Rules 1995 and Balochistan SME Development Strategy.

He said that the cabinet also approved the Reko Diq ML 20 amendment mining license.Spokesperson said that the Balochistan Cabinet also approved the conversion of Takutea protection area into a National Park in view of the provincial government effective measures for the protection of wildlife.

The provincial cabinet has extended the ban on hunting and decided to call a tribal Jirga to take local tribes into confidence for the Habitat conservation including the protection and maintenance of natural ecosystems to enhance biodiversity and prevent the loss of species.

The cabinet has set up a parliamentary committee formulated for conducting of the Jirga consisting of Provincial Ministers including Bakht Muhammad Kakar, Noor Muhammad Dummar and Advisor ot the chief minister Naseemur Rehman.

He said the Secretary of Forest department has nominated as secretary of the committee and Commissioner Quetta Division as member.

Balochistan Government has imposed ban on hunting for 10 years to protect wildlife. The Balochistan Cabinet has also approved the payment of farmers' dues for the purchased wheat.

Shahid Rind said that Balochistan Cabinet approves Balochistan Public Gathering Assembly and Procession Act 2024.

According to the Act, the deputy commissioners would design specific places for holding protests/demonstrations, he added.

It will be necessary to take permission from the deputy commissioners under the regulations for protest, demonstration.

The provincial cabinet has approved the Balochistan Land Revenue Amendment Act 2024.

APP/umr-ask