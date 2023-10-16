Balochistan Cabinet directs to ensure prompt relief to masses after petrol price reduction

Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Monday said that the provincial cabinet issued instructions to the administration to take immediate steps for ensuring prompt relief to the people in the wake of reduction in petroleum products' prices

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Monday said that the provincial cabinet issued instructions to the administration to take immediate steps for ensuring prompt relief to the people in the wake of reduction in petroleum products' prices.

The marked decrease of Rs 40 per liter in the petrol price must be passed on to the masses, he said while briefing the media about the decisions of cabinet meeting, chaired by Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki .

Jan Achakzai said the provincial cabinet sanctioned Rs 780 million for the Quetta Electric Supply Company, with the condition that it would restore supply of electricity in the region.

The minister said in a bid to ensure people's right to information, the cabinet approved the Information Commission Act.

Referring to the tragic killing of six persons in Turbat, he said the elements involved in the incident had been taught a lesson. Those engaged in such anti-state activities would meet the same fate, he warned.

Jan Achakzai said there was zero tolerance for smuggling and the policy being pursued by the government had a positive impact on the economy.

He said the cabinet also expressed concern over the ongoing barbaric Israeli attack on Gaza, Palestine, and worst human rights violations and urged the international community to speed up efforts for a peaceful solution to the issue.