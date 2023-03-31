Balochistan Cabinet form body on non-payment of dues by PPL

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Balochistan cabinet on Friday formed a committee to take up the issues of non-payment of dues by Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and extension in the Sui Gas lease agreement with the Federal Government.

The decision to the effect was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo.

The committee comprising provincial ministers Syed Ehsan Shah and Zamrak Khan Achakzai Advisor Nawabzada Ghuram Khan Bugti and Parliamentary Secretary Energy Mir Umar Khan Jamali will meet the federal government and PPL officials.

The cabinet expressed its reservations on the non-payment of dues by the PPL and decided touse all means as per Constitution and law to recover the outstanding amount.