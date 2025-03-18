Balochistan Cabinet Hails Security Forces For Counter-Terrorism Efforts
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Balochistan Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister (CM) of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent terrorist incidents on Jaffar Express and Nushki.
The cabinet also lauded for the timely and swift response of the security forces in these incidents, praising their courageous actions that prevented major destruction in the province.
During the meeting, the cabinet paid tribute to the braved soldiers who lost their lives in these attacks, offering prayers for their souls.
The cabinet also expressed grave concern over the targeted killings of religious scholars in Balochistan and emphasized that those elements disturbing peace in the province will be dealt with decisively and will not enjoy public support.
The cabinet agreed to exempt the Chief Minister’s Youth Skills Development Program from Balochistan Sales Tax to create more employment opportunities for the youth.
The cabinet also approved the sale of procured wheat, purchased by the food Department in previous years, in the open market, to prevent spoilage due to adverse weather conditions.
The cabinet approved the Balochistan Women Economic Empowerment Endowment Fund Utilization Policy 2024, which aims to provide interest-free loans to women in Balochistan, ensuring economic stability and empowerment.
Additionally, amendments were approved to strengthen laws protecting women from harassment in workplaces, ensuring safer and more conducive working environments.
In a symbolic gesture of respect, the cabinet approved the renaming of "Goli Mar Chowk" and "Kachra Road" to "Shaheed Zakir Baloch Chowk" and "S.R. Ponniger Road" respectively.
The cabinet also agreed to expedite the recruitment process for the Education Department on a contract basis, initially for 18 months, with the possibility of extension based on performance and attendance. This decision aims to address staffer shortages and improve the quality of education in the province.
While addressing the cabinet, CM Mir Sarfraz Bugti reiterated that the people of Balochistan and the provincial cabinet reject terrorism.
He praised the security forces for their swift actions, preventing major loss and destruction. He emphasized that through meritocracy and good governance, the government will resolve public issues sustainably.
The CM also highlighted that education and healthcare remain top priorities for the provincial government. He indicated that reforms in these sectors would continue, and improvements in performance would be driven by contract-based recruitment.
The meeting concluded with an agreement to review the implementation and progress of decisions made in previous cabinet meetings at the start of every future session.
