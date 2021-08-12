UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Cabinet Okays Inclusion Of The BCR&RA In Rules Of Business 2012

The Balochistan Cabinet has approved the inclusion of the Balochistan Charities Registration and Regulation Authority (BCR&RA) in the Rules of Business 2012

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Balochistan Cabinet has approved the inclusion of the Balochistan Charities Registration and Regulation Authority (BCR&RA) in the Rules of business 2012.

This was decided in the provincial cabinet meeting which was chaired by Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan and was attended by the provincial ministers, Chief Secretary and secretaries of various departments.

The provincial cabinet has approved regularization of 1493 teachers working on contract basis under the Global Partnership for education (GPE).

It accorded approval to set up Traffic Engineering Bureau to cope with the challenges of traffic issues in the province. The master planning of Quetta city and projects of 30 other towns were also approved during the meeting.

The Cabinet approved Balochistan food Fortification Act 2021 and Balochistan Food Authority (Amendment) Act 2021.

The Balochistan government has decided to formulate a sub-committee to work out procedure for recruitment of low grade employees to address the issue of unemployment in the province in the government sector.

The cabinet issued direction for the sub-committee to formulate recommendations and submit a report to the government within two weeks.

The cabinet directed the Excise and Taxation Department to further improve some section of the Balochistan Motor Vehicle Transaction License Bill 2020 and formulate rules.

The draft bill 'Policy for Persons with Disabilities', amendment in relevant laws and rules to enable issuance of driving licenses to people with hearing disabilities in line with international practices was also approved.

The cabinet okayed the recommendations of the up-gradation Committee regarding various posts in the Agriculture Department.

It gave node in 'yes' to revise draft of Balochistan Institute of Child Health Services Quetta Act 2021, besides to revise cost of 200-bed teaching hospital in Turbat from Rs 2.5 to Rs 2.8 billion. The provincial cabinet also approved the framing of Balochistan Drugs Rules 2021.

