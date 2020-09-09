QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan cabinet on Wednesday restored the previous status of the Bolan Medical College according to approval for amendment in the Bolan University of Medical College and Health Sciences Act 2007.

Decision was taken in a cabinet meeting held Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani in chair here at CM Secretariat.

" The Principal, staff and Dental Section of the BMC would work under the administrative control of Bolan University of Health and Medical Sciences while BMC would remain attached partially with the University of Health Sciences for five years," handout issued by the CM Secretariat about the decision taken in the cabinet meeting read.

Meeting also gave approval to the " Balochistan Employment of Children Bill 2020, restoration and recovery bill 2020 against bonded labour under which the perpetrators of the bonded labour would be sentenced one year imprisonment and Rs one lac fine.

This amendment has been made under the ILO convention under which vigilance committees would be formed on district level to monitor the violation.

Cabinet decided to amend Balochistan Mineral Rules 2020 in order to make Mineral companies including Balochistan Mineral Resource company limited and Balochistan Mineral Exploration Company more effective and profitable.

Under the proposed amendment, the mineral companies would be authorized to take mining lease autonomously and companies would be authorized to take part along with the private companies in exploring the minerals in Balochistan. Besides, these companies would also be given priority in the process of competition for obtaining mining lease.

The meeting was unanimous to protect the rights and ownership of the local tribes and area people.

The cabinet agreed to give first priority to the mining sector agreeing that the mining sector is the only sector which would bring positive change in making Balochistan economically strong.

The participants of the meeting lauded the vision of CM Balochistan and termed establishment of the mining companies as milestone towards thriving Balochistan.

