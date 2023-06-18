UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Cabinet Seeks 33 Additional Medical Seats

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 18, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Balochistan cabinet seeks 33 additional Medical seats

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan cabinet has sought 33 additional seats for three Medical College of the province, a handout issued on Saturday said.

The request was made in two separate messages sent by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel and President Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Islamabad Prof.

Dr. Rizwan Taj.

The educational institutions for whom seats were requested are Loralai Medical College, Jhalawan Medical College and Makran Medical College.

" An increase of 11 additional seats for each medical college may be approved, the cabinet said.

More Stories From Pakistan

