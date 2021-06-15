UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Cabinet To Approve Early Child Marriage Restraint Act

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 04:53 PM

Balochistan Cabinet to approve Early Child Marriage Restraint Act

The Early Child Marriage Restraint Act, prepared by Social Welfare Department to overcome the menace of child marriages has been submitted to the Provincial Cabinet for approval. Balochistan is on the top of maternal mortality rate due to weak health and performing tough chores, as a result the underage marriage, an official of Balochistan government told on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Early Child Marriage Restraint Act, prepared by Social Welfare Department to overcome the menace of child marriages has been submitted to the Provincial Cabinet for approval. Balochistan is on the top of maternal mortality rate due to weak health and performing tough chores, as a result the underage marriage, an official of Balochistan government told on Tuesday.

He said that young girls under the age of 18 have greater chances of developing complications which could lead to death. He said the provincial authorities are making a proper mechanism to stop early age marriages and take strict action against the violators.

He said that in tribal societies, child marriages are common where girls got married off at a very young age.

Their parents and in-laws did not bother to know about the physical and psychological impacts of the marriage.

He said unfortunately, the families here prefer mothers to give birth to maximum kids and mostly the young under age women have to bear the brunt which ultimately puts their life into perils.

He said, "There are very few mothers and children who survive from pregnancy to delivery due to early marriages in the province." He said lack of awareness is the main issue of the early age marriages.

Awareness campaigns will be started to notify the difficulties and hardships bore by juveniles as a young wife and mother, he added.

395

Related Topics

Balochistan Marriage Married Wife Young Lead Women From Government Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

UEFA investigate Arnautovic's North Macedonian tir ..

3 minutes ago

US, EU strike Airbus-Boeing deal

3 minutes ago

KP to present budget 2021-22 on 18th June

3 minutes ago

Five Afghan polio vaccinators shot dead

13 minutes ago

Mingora Gravity Water Supply Scheme to help addres ..

13 minutes ago

Russia's Rosatom to Build Eight Nuclear Reactors i ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.