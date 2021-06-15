Balochistan Cabinet to approve Early Child Marriage Restraint Act

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Early Child Marriage Restraint Act, prepared by Social Welfare Department to overcome the menace of child marriages has been submitted to the Provincial Cabinet for approval. Balochistan is on the top of maternal mortality rate due to weak health and performing tough chores, as a result the underage marriage, an official of Balochistan government told on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Early Child Marriage Restraint Act, prepared by Social Welfare Department to overcome the menace of child marriages has been submitted to the Provincial Cabinet for approval. Balochistan is on the top of maternal mortality rate due to weak health and performing tough chores, as a result the underage marriage, an official of Balochistan government told on Tuesday.

He said that young girls under the age of 18 have greater chances of developing complications which could lead to death. He said the provincial authorities are making a proper mechanism to stop early age marriages and take strict action against the violators.

He said that in tribal societies, child marriages are common where girls got married off at a very young age.

Their parents and in-laws did not bother to know about the physical and psychological impacts of the marriage.

He said unfortunately, the families here prefer mothers to give birth to maximum kids and mostly the young under age women have to bear the brunt which ultimately puts their life into perils.

He said, "There are very few mothers and children who survive from pregnancy to delivery due to early marriages in the province." He said lack of awareness is the main issue of the early age marriages.

Awareness campaigns will be started to notify the difficulties and hardships bore by juveniles as a young wife and mother, he added.

395