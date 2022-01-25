UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Cabinet To Approve Wheat Procurement For 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Balochistan Cabinet to approve wheat procurement for 2022

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The Balochistan cabinet is all set to approve the Wheat Procurement Plan 2022 in its next meeting to purchase over 0.1million tonnes of wheat this year to provide relief and ensure proper food supplies to the masses.

In the cabinet agenda, the meeting of the provincial cabinet is expected to give approval for the wheat procurement plan prepared by the food department.

The provincial government would provide a subsidy on wheat to facilitate the masses, an official source, told APP on Tuesday.

The provincial finance department would offer an interest-free loan to the food department, for purchasing wheat, which would be returned to the finance department after selling the crop, he added.

The food department would set up various wheat procurement centres in the wheat-growing areas during the first week of April, the official said.

The provincial government, he said had agreed to provide subsidy on wheat besides fixing its minimum price to avert profiteering on its sale in the province.

395

Related Topics

Loan Balochistan Sale Price April All Government Cabinet Wheat

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

12 minutes ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

30 minutes ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

56 minutes ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

56 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

56 minutes ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.