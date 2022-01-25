Balochistan Cabinet to approve wheat procurement for 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The Balochistan cabinet is all set to approve the Wheat Procurement Plan 2022 in its next meeting to purchase over 0.1million tonnes of wheat this year to provide relief and ensure proper food supplies to the masses.

In the cabinet agenda, the meeting of the provincial cabinet is expected to give approval for the wheat procurement plan prepared by the food department.

The provincial government would provide a subsidy on wheat to facilitate the masses, an official source, told APP on Tuesday.

The provincial finance department would offer an interest-free loan to the food department, for purchasing wheat, which would be returned to the finance department after selling the crop, he added.

The food department would set up various wheat procurement centres in the wheat-growing areas during the first week of April, the official said.

The provincial government, he said had agreed to provide subsidy on wheat besides fixing its minimum price to avert profiteering on its sale in the province.

