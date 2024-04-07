Balochistan Cabinet To Take Oath After Eid-ul-Fitr: Shahid Rind
Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Spokesman of Balochistan Government Shahid Rind on Sunday said that Balochistan provincial cabinet would take oath immediately after Eid-ul-Fitr.
In his statement issued here, he said that the swearing would take place on the first office day immediately after Eid-ul Fitr.
There is a consensus among the allies on the formula for the formation of the cabinet, he said adding that the swearing ceremony of the cabinet was scheduled a few days ago.
He said that the Chief Minister had to go abroad urgently in connection with his brother's medical check-up, saying that due to the Eid holidays, the Balochistan Provincial Cabinet would be formed after Eid-ul-Fitr.
