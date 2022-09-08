UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Cabinet Vows To Ensure Rehabilitation Of Flood Victims

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2022 | 08:53 PM

Balochistan cabinet vows to ensure rehabilitation of flood victims

The Balochistan Cabinet on Thursday vowed to ensure complete rehabilitation of the flood-stricken people of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Balochistan Cabinet on Thursday vowed to ensure complete rehabilitation of the flood-stricken people of the province.

The provincial cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

Addressing the meeting, the CM said that the destruction caused by the floods and heavy rains was a test from Allah Almighty, "We have to face this natural calamity with patience".

He stressed that the government will spare no effort to help and restore the people affected by the catastrophe.

"Though provincial government is not financially strong enough to cope with this calamity, yet the funds needed for the restoration and rehabilitation will be arranged at any cost", he said.

Lauding the team work of the government departments, the CM said that performance of the officers and personnel involved in rescue and relief activities in the flood-affected areas is commendable.

PDMA, district administration, Police, Levies, Pakistan Army and FC have been performing admirably in the flooded areas for the past one and a half months.

"No complaints of irregularity and corruption in the purchase, delivery and distribution of relief goods have come forward so far," he said while expressing his satisfaction over the relief operation going on in the province.

Earlier, the provincial cabinet also expressed its satisfaction over the ongoing relief activities in the affected areas and vowed to ensure each affected person is provided with maximum relief by the government.

