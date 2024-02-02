Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki announces compensation for Sibi blast victims

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has announced the compensation amount for the citizens who lost their lives in Sibi bomb blast reported this week

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has announced the compensation amount for the citizens who lost their lives in Sibi bomb blast reported this week.

In a statement issued by the CM Secretariat here Friday, the caretaker CM Balochistan has ordered the concerned to pay the compensation amount to family of the victims of Sibi bomb blast.

Deputy Commissioner Sibi, has also been directed to complete the necessary procedure so that compensation money could be paid to the victims' families without delay.

It is to be mentioned here that four citizens including one labour were martyred while six others sustained injuries in the recent explosion reported in the vicinity of Iqbal Chowk, Sibi district.