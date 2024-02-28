Open Menu

Balochistan Caretaker CM Welcomes Newly Elected MPAs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 07:31 PM

Balochistan caretaker CM welcomes newly elected MPAs

Balochistan caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, on Wednesday congratulated the newly elected members of provincial assembly (MPA), after taking oath

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Balochistan caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, on Wednesday congratulated the newly elected members of provincial assembly (MPA), after taking oath.

The caretaker CM has also extended great wishes for all newly elected members of the provincial assembly.

Appreciating the role of caretaker government, he said after the elections in Balochistan, another democratic process has been completed with success.

Caretaker CM Ali Mardan Khan Domki hoped that newly elected members would utilize all their abilities for the legislation of public interest, welfare and development of the province.

