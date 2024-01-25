Open Menu

Balochistan Caretaker Govt To Ensure Supply Of Clean Drinking Water In Gwadar, Adjoining Areas: Domki

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2024 | 04:10 PM

GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Thursday said that caretaker government will ensure supply of clean drinking water to the people of Gwadar and adjacent areas.

Chairing a high level meeting held here, the caretaker CM reviewed the issues of clean water, supply of water to Gwadar and other areas including Ormara, Pasni and Jiwani.

Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, Mir Zubair Khan Jamali, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, and officers of GDA were also present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki reiterated government's resolve for a sustainable solution to the problems faced by the people related to clean drinking water supply to Gwadar and other areas.

He directed the concerned quarters to pay all the dues, bills of QESCO and other contractors to restore services in the areas.

He said that all ongoing projects of water supply in Gwadar and its surrounding localities should be completed without delay.

Caretaker CM also visited the complaint cell established in the Deputy Commissioner Office Gwadar and issued directives to constitute a comprehensive mechanism for prompt redressal of public grievances.

Mir Ali Domki took notice of the problems being faced by the people regarding clean drinking water in Gwadar, Ormara, and Jiwani. The caretaker CM was briefed by the Secretary Public Health Engineering Department and related authorities on the steps taken so far. The participants of the meeting reviewed the arrangements for general elections, and law and order situation in Gwadar district.

