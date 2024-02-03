Open Menu

Balochistan Caretaker Minister For Information Jan Achakzai Announces Significant Development In Mach Incident

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2024 | 05:54 PM

Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Saturday announced a significant development in the ongoing investigation of an incident of terrorism that occurred in Mach, Balochistan the other day

In a press release issued here, the caretaker minister said "Seven additional bodies of terrorists have been found during area sanitization in/around Mach City, adding to the twelve (including one suicidal bomber without body) previously recovered. This brings the confirmed death toll to 19 out of 24 individuals previously identified as killed in terrorist activity.

"

Jan Achakzai said one unidentified body remains and authorities (CTD) are collaborating with NADRA to determine its identity.

He added that four bodies have already been released to families who reluctantly confirmed their affiliation with the banned BLA.

He said that investigations continue to identify the remaining individuals, which could provide valuable leads in identifying remaining bodies.

Minister Achakzai emphasized the critical nature of the situation, highlighting that three of the recovered individuals were previously reported missing.

