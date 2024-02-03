- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai announces significant development in Mac ..
Balochistan Caretaker Minister For Information Jan Achakzai Announces Significant Development In Mach Incident
Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2024 | 05:54 PM
Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Saturday announced a significant development in the ongoing investigation of an incident of terrorism that occurred in Mach, Balochistan the other day
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Saturday announced a significant development in the ongoing investigation of an incident of terrorism that occurred in Mach, Balochistan the other day.
In a press release issued here, the caretaker minister said "Seven additional bodies of terrorists have been found during area sanitization in/around Mach City, adding to the twelve (including one suicidal bomber without body) previously recovered. This brings the confirmed death toll to 19 out of 24 individuals previously identified as killed in terrorist activity.
"
Jan Achakzai said one unidentified body remains and authorities (CTD) are collaborating with NADRA to determine its identity.
He added that four bodies have already been released to families who reluctantly confirmed their affiliation with the banned BLA.
He said that investigations continue to identify the remaining individuals, which could provide valuable leads in identifying remaining bodies.
Minister Achakzai emphasized the critical nature of the situation, highlighting that three of the recovered individuals were previously reported missing.
Recent Stories
DC Abbottabad finalizes preparations for general elections 2024 in district Abbo ..
CDA Chairman assures to address issues of business community
Poonam Panday refutes reports of her death
Unlawful marriage: PTI founder, Bushra Bibi sentenced seven years imprisonment
The Commission of Pakistan (ECP) completes all arrangements for general election ..
Asadullah Baloch reiterates to establish medical, engineering colleges in Panjgu ..
Hua Chunying calls on foreign journalists to report on China objectively, fairly
SIA carries out multiple raids in Srinagar, Delhi on pro-freedom camp
Pakistan's support applauded by JKYML chairman for boosting Kashmiris morale
Veteran television actor Khayyam Sarhadi remembered
Green Pakistan project designed to maximize agricultural productivity: Fu Shuai
Sindh's heavy bike rally took off for tourism promotion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Abbottabad finalizes preparations for general elections 2024 in district Abbottabad3 minutes ago
-
Unlawful marriage: PTI founder, Bushra Bibi sentenced seven years imprisonment4 minutes ago
-
The Commission of Pakistan (ECP) completes all arrangements for general elections5 minutes ago
-
Asadullah Baloch reiterates to establish medical, engineering colleges in Panjgur after winning Feb ..5 minutes ago
-
SIA carries out multiple raids in Srinagar, Delhi on pro-freedom camp20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's support applauded by JKYML chairman for boosting Kashmiris morale21 minutes ago
-
Sindh's heavy bike rally took off for tourism promotion21 minutes ago
-
Firing in Karachi kills, injures three others21 minutes ago
-
Minister spotlights initiatives taken for departments’ development30 minutes ago
-
PMML power show on Monday37 minutes ago
-
President upholds dismissal from service penalty upon woman harasser30 minutes ago
-
FDE revokes ministry's order, stirring debate on hierarchy and rules of business37 minutes ago