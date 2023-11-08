Open Menu

Balochistan Caretaker Minister Urges Nation To Study Allama Iqbal's Philosophy.

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2023 | 08:11 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Muhammad Zubair Khan Jamali has urged the nation to delve into the poetry, philosophy, political wisdom, enlightenment, and social struggles of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

In a message related to Iqbal Day, Jamali said that the nation is proud of its hero who gave a new direction to the continuous struggle of the Muslims of the subcontinent for their rights and awakened them against oppression.

Jamali said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal, as a true Muslim, conveyed the correct assessment and message of islam to the corners of the world through his poetry. He added that Iqbal's inspiring thoughts and poetry awakened the Muslims of the subcontinent for political and social rights and their freedom.

Jamali also noted that Allama Muhammad Iqbal presented the concept of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent in 1930. His poetry, Jamali said, taught Muslims about unity, harmony, and compassion, breathing a new spirit into the movement.

The Balochistan Caretaker Minister urged the nation to follow the philosophy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal so that it can be taken to new heights for development and prosperity. He added that there is a dire need to apprise the youth about Allama Muhammad Iqbal's poetry, philosophy, and political struggle so that they can move forward in their individual and collective life.

