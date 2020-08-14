Balochistan celebrates 73rd Independence Day with fervour

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, people of Balochistan on Friday celebrated Pakistan's 73rd Independence Day with national zeal and fervour. The day was dawn with 21 gun salutes in the provincial capital while special prayers were also offered for the progress and prosperity of the country.

The national flag hoisting ceremonies in connection with the Independence Day were held in all districts of the province including the provincial capital. Main flag hoisting ceremony was held at the lawn of the Balochistan Assembly where Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan hoisted the national flag.

The flag hoisting ceremonies were also held at the Governor House and Balochistan High Court where Governor Balochistan Amanullah Yasinzai and Chif Justice BHC Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail respectively hoisted the national flag. On the directives issued by the Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal, special programs across the province were arranged to mark the independence day.

However, all events held in the province strictly followed the COVID-19 guidelines and standard operating procedures.

Strict security measures were in place with deployment of additional contingent of force to avert any untoward incident.