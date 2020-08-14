UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Celebrates 73rd Independence Day With Fervour

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

Balochistan celebrates 73rd Independence Day with fervour

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, people of Balochistan on Friday celebrated Pakistan's 73rd Independence Day with national zeal and fervour.  The day was dawn with 21 gun salutes in the provincial capital while special prayers were also offered for the progress and prosperity of the country.

The national flag hoisting ceremonies in connection with the Independence Day were held in all districts of the province including the provincial capital.  Main flag hoisting ceremony was held at the lawn of the Balochistan Assembly where Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan hoisted the national flag.

The flag hoisting ceremonies were also held at the Governor House and Balochistan High Court where Governor Balochistan Amanullah Yasinzai and Chif Justice BHC Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail respectively hoisted the national flag.  On the directives issued by the Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal, special programs across the province were arranged to mark the independence day.

However, all events held in the province strictly followed the COVID-19 guidelines and standard operating procedures.

Strict security measures were in place with deployment of additional contingent of force to avert any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Governor Progress Independence All Court

Recent Stories

Inzema-ul-Haq backs Fawad Alam for â€˜comebackâ€™

7 minutes ago

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in be ..

8 minutes ago

Wasim Akram says who does not love his country doe ..

23 minutes ago

UN chief welcomes joint statement by US, UAE and I ..

34 minutes ago

Hurriyat leaders receive â€˜Nishan-e-Pakistanâ€™ o ..

43 minutes ago

Rafia Zeeshanâ€™s song for Independence Day: Dil T ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.