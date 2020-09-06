UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Celebrates Defence Day With Enthusiasm

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 10:00 PM

Balochistan celebrates Defence Day with enthusiasm

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Commemorating Pakistan's historic win in 1965 war against arch-rival India, The 55th Defence and Martyrs Day of Pakistan was celebrated with enthusiasm across the Balochistan.

The day dawned with the recitation from the Holy Quran and special prayers for the prosperity of Pakistan in all mosques throughout the province.

Officers of Pak Army, Frontier Corps, Police, Levis Force while offering fateha for the fallen heroes of the nation laid floral wreath at different Yadgar-e-Shuhada set up in various districts of the province.

Earlier, a Martyrs Day's main ceremony also attended by civilian and military leadership was held at Serena Hotel Quetta.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for sports and Culture Abdul Khaliq Hazara paid glowing homage to the martyrs, saying sacrifices of martyrs will never be forgotten.

" We are proud of our brave soldiers who stood firm against the enemy in historical war of 1965," he said.

Chief of Staff Commander Major General Dilawar on the occasion said that we have to work collectively for the well being of the people of Pakistan playing our role for the prosperity of the country.

"The brave soldiers of Pakistan Army will live up to the expectation of nation and move heaven and earth to defend the frontiers of the country," he said The ceremony was attended by a large number of families of the martyrs, civil and military officials and people from all walks of life.

Likewise, different ceremonies including rallies were held in various districts including Panjgur, Qila Abdullah, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Pishin, Gwadar and Dera Bugti.

Participants in the ceremonies paying homage to the martyrs and Ghazis highlighted the sacrifices rendered by the Armed forces.

In the programs held in connection with the Defence Day different stalls were set up to portray army's role in defending the motherland and nation building.

Students of various schools also performed tableaus prepared in connection with the Defence Day.

