Balochistan celebrates Defence Day with zeal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The Defence and Martyrs Day was celebrated with zeal in Balochistan on Friday. The day dawned with the recitation of the Holy Quran and special prayers for the prosperity of Pakistan in all mosques throughout the province.

Officers of the Pak Army, Frontier Corps, Police, and Levis Force while offering Fateha for the fallen heroes of the nation laid floral wreaths at different Yadgar-e-Shuhada set up in various districts of the province.

Rallies were taken out in respective districts including Quetta to pay rich tribute to martyrs on Defence Day.

Various ceremonies were held to pay homage to the martyrs and Ghazis and highlighted the sacrifices rendered by the Armed Forces.

Defender of Pakistan Movement (DPM) took out a rally, led by DPM’s Provincial leader Mehmood Khan Mandukhail, from Quetta Metropolitan Corporation to celebrate Defence Day and accumulated in front of Quetta Press Club after marching different routes.

Addressing the participants of the rally, he said that the defense of the country was strengthened due to numerous efforts of security forces including the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC), and other forces.

He said that on 6th September our brave forces defeated Indian Army. He also paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the country.

In his message, on the occasion of 6th September Defense Day, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti paid homage to all the martyrs of the motherland on the Defense Day.

He said that the Defense Day is a renewal of the pledge that we would not let the sacrifices of our great martyrs go in vain adding that we could always play our role collectively as patriotic Pakistanis for the defense, development, integrity, and stability of our country.

He said that 6th September is a day in the history of Pakistan and that we must always maintain the collective national spirit and determination for the protection, integrity, and defense of our beloved homeland.

The CM said that this was demonstrated by the entire nation during the war of 6th September 1965, when our brave armed forces and the entire nation came together to prove that arms or numbers do not mean anything before the strength of unity and faith.

He said that it was a historic day when our forces uprooted the enemy's footholds and became a leaden wall to defend the motherland. When, despite being outnumbered and lacking in war equipment, our forces showed great courage and bravery, he said.

Sarfraz Bugti said that the Pakistan Army successfully defended the geographical borders of the country and thwarted the nefarious intentions of the Indian forces.

He said that since the establishment of Pakistan till today, our brave forces have made eternal sacrifices for the country and the nation and have always protected the country from the evil eyes of the enemy. The people of the province have always stood shoulder to shoulder with their brave forces and other security agencies to maintain peace and order in the province and against subversive elements, he noted.

He said that no exception would be taken with those who spread terrorism and chaos in Balochistan saying that the provincial government would defend every inch of its territory with the support of its security agencies and those who spread sabotage, chaos, and terrorism in the province to be brought to their logical end.