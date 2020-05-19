UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Chief Minister Approves Eight Zoo Projects Under 10 Billion Tree Tsunami

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 11:04 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister approves eight zoo projects under 10 Billion Tree Tsunami

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has given the approval for hiring the services of consultant for the establishment of eight zoo projects in the province under the Tsunami Ten Billions Tree Project

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has given the approval for hiring the services of consultant for the establishment of eight zoo projects in the province under the Tsunami Ten Billions Tree Project.

Balochistan government has decided to ensure strict implementation of Wildlife Protection Act and would take stern action against the violators whereas the decision was taken in a video link meeting of Balochistan Council for Wildlife Conservation chaired by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan. The meeting also decided to allocate funds for National Park Development Projects in the next fiscal year budget whereas it was highlighted to provide recreational facilities at Hazar Ganji National Park Zoo and Mian Ghundi as wildlife was the beauty of the natural environment.

The meeting approved the establishment of 5 more community game reserves, which would raise the total number of game reserves to 13 in the province.

The meeting apprised that there were some more isolated areas in Balochistan where wildlife was found. In order to conserve the wildlife, local people were engaged to protect wildlife in the province. The meeting informed that special measures have been taken to change the dilapidated condition of all the national parks in Balochistan.

Funds have been allocated for setting up an international style zoo in Balochistan with the aim to conduct scientific research on wildlife and identify these rare species on an international scale. An international-style community task force has been set up in different parts of Balochistan to promote eco-tourism in the province.

