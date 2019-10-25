Balochistan Chief Minister approves salaries, holidays for Hindus on Oct 28,29

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan approved payment of salaries and pensions for government employees belonging to Hindu Community in connection with celebration of Diwali Festival in province on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan approved payment of salaries and pensions for government employees belonging to Hindu Community in connection with celebration of Diwali Festival in province on Friday.

He also announced two holidays for employees of Hind community from October 28 to 29 for celebration of Diwali Festival, said press release issued here.

Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs, Dinesh Kumar on behalf of Hindu Community thanked the Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan in this regard.