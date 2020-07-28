Balochistan Chief Minister approves summary of registering corruption case against officials of two depts

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has accorded approval of registering a case in the Anti-Corruption Establishment (AEC) against the officials responsible for substandard work, mismanagement and wastage of resources in seven schemes in Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) of provincial Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during last seven years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has accorded approval of registering a case in the Anti-Corruption Establishment (AEC) against the officials responsible for substandard work, mismanagement and wastage of resources in seven schemes in Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) of provincial Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during last seven years.

The chief minister has approved the summary against the officials of Communications and Works Department and Health Department which was submitted by the Planning and Development Department of Balochistan, said a press release.

In the summary, the Planning and Development department has recommended to register a case against the officers concerned in anti-corruption office.

The chief minister also directed the both departments to initiate departmental action against the officials for misappropriation of funds of development projects and negligence in their implementation.

The seven schemes were included the construction of 100-bed BMC hospital for psychiatry patients with a cost of Rs 333.35 million; the project of the installation of incinerators at Sandeman Provincial Hospital and BMC Hospital at a cost of Rs 75 million; establishment of a hostel building for male and female doctors doing their house job at BMC with a cost of Rs 150 million; establishment a Thalassemia Center at BMC Hospital with a cost of Rs 13.8 million; Renovation and provision of facilities at six hospitals in Quetta with allocated amount of Rs 1235.557 million; establishment of Nursing Hostel at BMC Hospital with a cost of Rs 102.8 million; setting up of a cancer ward at BMC Hospital with a cost of Rs 10 million.

The chief minister had also sought a comprehensive report from the Planning and Development Department on the development projects carried out in BMC during the last seven years.