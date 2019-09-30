Balochistan Chief Minister attends rescuers passing-out ceremony

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) : Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Monday appreciated the rescue service and training standards of the Punjab Emergency Services Academy, saying that rescuers were the real heroes and a pride for the nation.

He was addressing the passing-out ceremony of 201 rescuers including 96 rescuers from Baluchistan and 105 from Punjab, held at Emergency Services Academy.

He congratulated the passing-out rescuers, saying that the rescuers put their lives in danger for safety and protection of common people. He said that it was need of the hour to construct buildings and factories as per the building safety codes, so that the precious human lives and properties could be saved.

The chief minister said that every Pakistani should play his role in making the country prosperous and successful, adding that Rescue Service would also be expanded to various districts of Balochistan soon for provision of timely care in case of emergencies and disaster.

He thanked the Punjab government and Rescue 1122 Director-General Dr Rizwan Naseer for providing all support for training of Balochistan rescuers, which would be a new initiative for giving emergency care to the people of Balochistan.

Later, the Balochistan CM along with DG Rescue Punjab presented the best performance awards and certificates to high achievers of the course in the fields of Fire, Medical and Rescue.

Earlier, Dr Rizwan took oath from passing-out rescuers and congratulated them on their successful completion of professional training. He said that Rescue-1122 Punjab rescued over 7.4 million victims of emergencies since its inception in October 2004.

He said that Emergency Services academy had trained over 18,000 rescuers from Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Balochistan and Aman Foundation from Karachi since 2004.