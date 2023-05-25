Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Thursday said the law enforcement agencies were playing a key role to curb terrorist activities and maintaining durable peace in the country including Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Thursday said the law enforcement agencies were playing a key role to curb terrorist activities and maintaining durable peace in the country including Balochistan.

Security forces and people were ready to make every sacrifice for the sake of the development and stability of the country, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized on the occasion of Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan at the IG Police Office.

On this occasion, Corps Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor, Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove, Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Additional Chief Secretary Home Saleh Muhammad Nasir, Senior MBR Roshan Ali Sheikh, DIG Quetta Ghulam Azfar Mehsar and others were also present.

The CM Balochistan said, "We could never forget the sacrifices of the martyrs, the forces always protected the dear country.

" Pakistan Army, Police, Levies and other law enforcement agencies have always made sacrifices for the establishment of peace and order without caring for their lives, he maintained.

He said the law and order situation was improved due to positive steps of the government and efforts of security forces saying that a few years ago, people could not even go outside the home to offer prayer due to the worsening of peace in the province.

He said mega programs were organized due to the betterment of law and order situation saying that we would do a great injustice to the martyrs by forgetting them.

When the forces wear the uniform, they keep in mind that they will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the country and the homeland, he said.

The CM also paid rich tribute to martyrs on Pakistan Martyrs Day.