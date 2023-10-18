Balochistan Chief Minister condemns Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday condemned the Israeli attack on a hospital in Gaza that killed at least 500 people including women and children.

In a statement issued here, he said the Israeli attack on the hospital was a barbaric act and the martyrdom of more than 500 people is a great human tragedy.

According to international laws, the chief minister stated that medical institutions cannot be targeted in any war situation.

Ali Mardan asked that the United Nations should end its silence and play its role as Israel has put an end to brutality and cruelty in Palestine.

He said the international community should intervene in ending the Israeli siege on Gaza, adding that compliance with international laws should be ensured for treatment facilities in Gaza.

Ali Mardan concluded that the Government of Balochistan has strongly condemned the atrocities committed against the oppressed Palestinians.