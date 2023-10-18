Open Menu

Balochistan Chief Minister Condemns Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister condemns Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday condemned the Israeli attack on a hospital in Gaza that killed at least 500 people including women and children.

In a statement issued here, he said the Israeli attack on the hospital was a barbaric act and the martyrdom of more than 500 people is a great human tragedy.

According to international laws, the chief minister stated that medical institutions cannot be targeted in any war situation.

Ali Mardan asked that the United Nations should end its silence and play its role as Israel has put an end to brutality and cruelty in Palestine.

He said the international community should intervene in ending the Israeli siege on Gaza, adding that compliance with international laws should be ensured for treatment facilities in Gaza.

Ali Mardan concluded that the Government of Balochistan has strongly condemned the atrocities committed against the oppressed Palestinians.

Related Topics

Attack Balochistan Chief Minister United Nations Israel Palestine Gaza Mardan Women Government

Recent Stories

UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners wi ..

UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners with Core42 to enhance national ..

12 minutes ago
 GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pensi ..

GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pension, end-of-service gratuity

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa Int ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa International Festival (Moreeb Du ..

12 hours ago
Fourth Dubai Schools Games 2023-2024 announced

Fourth Dubai Schools Games 2023-2024 announced

12 hours ago
 Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of B ..

Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of Biden visit

12 hours ago
 No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaj ..

No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaja Asif

12 hours ago
 Six killed in Gaza school during Israeli strikes: ..

Six killed in Gaza school during Israeli strikes: UN

12 hours ago
 EU states strike deal on electricity market reform

EU states strike deal on electricity market reform

12 hours ago
 Pakistan's renewal of historic Palestine stance, u ..

Pakistan's renewal of historic Palestine stance, urging 2-state solution is prai ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan