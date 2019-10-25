Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal issues directions for probe against contractor, XEN in Bus Stand Project

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal on the recommendation of CM inspection team (CMIT) had directed an inquiry against executive engineer (XEN) and contractor over embezzlement of Rs100 million in bus/truck stand project in Dukki.

The chief minister had issued directives to forward the case to anti-corruption establishment department for further investigations after the competition of the inspection report and file a case against the accused as per criminal act, said member CMIT Feroz Khan Tareen and MNA Sardar Khan Tareen while talking to APP.

As per the report of CMIT Feroz Khan Tareen on the behalf of MNA Sardar Khan Tareen an investigation was demanded from CM Kamal to investigate the bus stand construction project.

However, the chief minister had further demanded submission of a report from the departments and authorities concerned.

The report stated that the department of revenue Balochistan had provided over 36 acres of government land to the Provincial Transport Authority in district Dukki.

During the investigation, it was found that the estimated construction cost of the project was Rs100 million where only Rs68.5 million were shown as expenditures.

Upon inquiry by the team, there was no project present on ground as not a single structure being competed was existing on the project's site. The department concerned showed the project status as completed, it added.

There was no project director appointed for the project where as it was the responsibility of the Authority and Development department of Balochistan to fulfill the project, said the report.

According to report all the onus of misappropriation in the project lies on the scheme's contractor and XEN for manipulation of the original facts and negligence. Moreover, legal action had been moved by CM through task force against Xen and Contractor for resolving the present issue.