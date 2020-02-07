UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Directs To Formulate Master Plan For Renovation Of Hanna Lake

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has ordered to take immediate measures to revive the lost beauty of Hanna Lake, once the most visited and easily accessible tourist attraction on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

The chief minister, who visited the lake on Thursday to have first hand knowledge about the on ground situation, directed the officials to prepare a comprehensive plan for its renovation.

He also ordered the Secretary Communications and Deputy Commissioner Quetta to take people on board and with their cooperation evolve a plan for the development of the area.

"By providing hotels and entertainment facilities at the tourist resort, more local and foreign tourists could be attracted, Jam Kamal added.

Expressing his concern over the uncleanliness at Hanna Lake, he said that it was a popular tourist spot and immediate action should be taken to improve the cleanliness at the lake.

The chief minister said the water level in the lake has increased drastically due to the rain and snowfall recently and a large number of tourists across the country were expected to visit Hanna Lake in the summer season.

