Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo approves hard area allowance for teachers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday approved hard area allowance for teachers of Districts Awaran, Washuk, Kohlu, Musakhel, Shirani, Dera Bugti and Suhabpur, for improving the quality of education in backward areas.

According to a statement issued here, the chief minister during a visit to Gwadar announced hard area allowance for teachers and other staff belonging to other districts of the province.

The government is giving incentives in the form of hard area allowance to teachers from other districts of the province with an aim to promote the standard of education in the remote district of the province.

This allowance is Rs 5,000 per month to teaching staff of BPS 9 to 15, Rs 10,000 per month to teaching staff of BPS 17 and Rs 15,000 per month to the headmaster. Headmistress, principal, and district field education officers will be given Rs 25,000 per month.