Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo instructs all administrators to commence cleansing drive

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday directed all administrators to start cleansing campaign on emergency basis in their respective areas in order to immediately ensure the redressal of public complaints regarding cleanliness in the areas.

He directed that the district administration would also provide support in the cleaning campaign, saying that a clean environment was the basic right of the citizens and it was the prime responsibility of the concerned departments to maintain the environment clean and hygienic.

An effective plan should be prepared for the cleaning of cities, union councils and wards, the Chief Minister said in his written directives.

He said that no compromise could be made on sanitation, saying that the unnecessary burden on hospitals can be reduced by providing health and sanitation facilities to people.

I myself will make a surprise visit to any place in the city at any time for improving the sanitation of the area, he said, adding that strict action would be taken against the relevant officers and officials guilty of irresponsibility.

He said that measures were being taken to develop Balochistan in each field with an aim to put the province on track of development saying that a number of development projects have been launched in respective districts which completions would provide facilities to people in the area.