Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo pays tribute to frontline polio workers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday especially paid tribute to the frontline workers serving in the anti-polio campaign who have not backed away from this national duty despite being victims of terrorism.

In one of his tweets, on the occasion of the launch of the anti-polio campaign in Balochistan, the Chief Minister has said that making the province free from infectious diseases like polio has been one of the top priorities of the provincial government, which was evidenced by the fact that the province has been polio-free for 2 years.

He said that parents and people should stand with the government in this good cause in order to ensure elimination of polio disease from the province.