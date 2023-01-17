Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo lauds role of Levies Force for maintaining peace in Balochistan

UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday said that Balochistan Levies Force has been commended for its performance in restoring law and order, natural disasters and other important occasions

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday said that Balochistan Levies Force has been commended for its performance in restoring law and order, natural disasters and other important occasions.

In a message on Twitter on the occasion of the Levies Force Passing Out Parade, he said that along with equipping the Levies force with the best performance, it was being developed on modern lines saying that it was a matter of pride that the personnel of the force have been given special training on moral values including counter-terrorism, quick response, China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) wing and IT wing.

The Chief Minister said that the quality of training would make the force stronger, more stable and more efficient.

On this important occasion, he paid homage to the martyrs of Levies and congratulated the newly passed-out youths.

He expressed the belief that the passed-out youths would not only brighten the name of their force but also the name of the province and the country with their best performance.

Chef Minister also expressed good wishes for the success of the passed-out youths.

