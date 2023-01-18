UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Directs Relevant Depts To Remain Alert During Snowfall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directs relevant depts to remain alert during snowfall

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday instructed the relevant departments to remain alert during the ongoing snowfall to handle emergency situation in different areas of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday instructed the relevant departments to remain alert during the ongoing snowfall to handle emergency situation in different areas of the province.

He also Appreciated the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Levies Force and Administration for the taking steps to remove snow from the Highways on instruction of him.

The CM also directed to the PDMA, district administration and other related institutions were ready to serve and facilitate the people and to prepare to deal with any kind of emergency situation in the areas.

The snow removal of highways in Khojak Top, Kan Mehtarzai, Luckpass and Ziarat should be ensured so that people will not face difficulties in the province, he said adding that necessary funds have been provided to PDMA and the administration as per the extraordinary situation.

He said that the protection of people's life and property was the first priority of provincial government saying that in this context, practical steps were being taken to provide facilities to people.

He urged the people that they should avoid unnecessary travel during snowfalls in respective area of the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Snow Alert Ziarat From Government Top

Recent Stories

Imran Khan terms Sindh LG polls as “manipulated ..

Imran Khan terms Sindh LG polls as “manipulated elections”

17 minutes ago
 Speakers stress for productivity led economic grow ..

Speakers stress for productivity led economic growth in Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways Lahore Division collects Rs 1.94 ..

Pakistan Railways Lahore Division collects Rs 1.94 mln from ticket-dodgers

4 minutes ago
 'No beds, not enough doctors': UK healthcare crisi ..

'No beds, not enough doctors': UK healthcare crisis laid bare

4 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed chairs meeting of UoS Board of Tr ..

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs meeting of UoS Board of Trustees

29 minutes ago
 Mill sealed for illegally re-selling subsidized fl ..

Mill sealed for illegally re-selling subsidized flour

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.