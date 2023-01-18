Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directs relevant depts to remain alert during snowfall

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday instructed the relevant departments to remain alert during the ongoing snowfall to handle emergency situation in different areas of the province.

He also Appreciated the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Levies Force and Administration for the taking steps to remove snow from the Highways on instruction of him.

The CM also directed to the PDMA, district administration and other related institutions were ready to serve and facilitate the people and to prepare to deal with any kind of emergency situation in the areas.

The snow removal of highways in Khojak Top, Kan Mehtarzai, Luckpass and Ziarat should be ensured so that people will not face difficulties in the province, he said adding that necessary funds have been provided to PDMA and the administration as per the extraordinary situation.

He said that the protection of people's life and property was the first priority of provincial government saying that in this context, practical steps were being taken to provide facilities to people.

He urged the people that they should avoid unnecessary travel during snowfalls in respective area of the province.