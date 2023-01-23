Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj congratulates caretaker CMs of Punjab, KP

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo congratulated Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Azam Khan for being nominated and assuming their responsibilities as caretaker chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, respectively

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo congratulated Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Azam Khan for being nominated and assuming their responsibilities as caretaker chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, respectively.

In his separate congratulatory messages for the two caretaker chief ministers, he said Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Azam Khan were persons of good reputations with extensive experience in their respective fields.

He said the responsibilities assigned to them constitutionally, would ensure the holding of impartial and transparent elections in their respective provinces in a peaceful atmosphere while fulfilling the expectations of the people.

Balochistan CM extended the best wishes for the success of both the caretaker chief ministers.