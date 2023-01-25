Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expresses concerns on deaths due to rising gas leakages' incidents

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the deaths due to increasing gas leakages' blast incidents in Quetta city He also urged the federal government take notice of the "irresponsible behavior" of the gas company and asked to improve the gas pressures to control such incidents in the area

The CM said due to the decrease in gas pressure, the lives of citizens were at risk in the city.

"In the last few days, more than ten people have lost their lives in gas incident. Gas is not available to the citizens in severe cold weather," he regretted.

He said that Balochistan had been fulfilling the country's gas needs for a long time.

The chief minister urged for immediate intervention from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Federal Minister of Energy Khurram Dastgir to take action against gas authorities so that gas incidents don't occur in the future.