Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo For Making Inclusive Plan Of Wheat Purchase As Need Of Balochsitan

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2023 | 11:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday directed Food and Agriculture Sectors to conduct a joint survey to estimate the expected production of wheat in the year this year and to make a comprehensive plan for the purchase of wheat according to the needs of the province so that there is no shortage of wheat and flour in any part of the year.

These views were expressed by Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Imran Gachki, during the review meeting on the current situation of wheat and flour.

The meeting was held on the directions of Chief Minister Balochistan.

Secretary Food Ayaz Mandukhel Commissioner Quetta Division, Sohailur Rehman DG Food, Flour Mill Association representative and other relevant officials participated in the meeting.

Briefing the meeting about the current situation of wheat and flour, the requirement of the province and the available quota of wheat, Secretary Food said that after the complete delivery of wheat from Pasco and Punjab, an abundant quantity of wheat would be available.

While this year's wheat will be available in the market by March, he said adding that the cabinet has approved the purchase of wheat and the support price of wheat this year as per the target.

The Principal Secretary of the Chief Minister said that the Chief Minister has directed that the price of flour should be brought to a minimum level so that the common men would be benefited.

He said that the action against hoarding and profiteers should be continued while the needs of the districts should also be taken into account in the purchase of wheat and prepare a report on a daily basis regarding the supply of flour would be submitted to the authority concerned.

In the meeting, the efficiency of the food department and administration was appreciated while expressing satisfaction over the control of flour

